Box Office and Club Shops update

2 Hours ago

The Box Office and Club Shop at Selhurst Park will be shut to visitors until further notice, and opening times have been changed for Club Shops in other locations.

Club Shops in the Glades Shopping Centre, Bromley, and Croydon Centrale Shopping Centre will now both close at 17:30 latest.

Supporters can still buy from the Online Store by clicking here now.

Bromley Club Shop

  • Monday to Saturday: 9:00-17:30
  • Sunday: 11:00-17:00

Croydon Club Shop

  • Monday to Friday: 10:00-17:30
  • Saturday: 9:00-17:30
  • Sunday: 11:00-17:00

The Box Office is closed to visitors, however phone calls and emails will still be answered. The Box Office can be reached on 0871 200 0071* or BoxOffice@cpfc.co.uk.

*Please note, all calls cost 10p per minute, with proceeds going to Palace for Life Foundation.

For an update on other recent steps taken by the club, please click here now.


