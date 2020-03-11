Tickets now on sale for Palace’s Australia tour

Tickets are now on sale for Crystal Palace’s matches with Brisbane Roar and West Ham United while competing in the EVA Air Queensland Champions Cup in Australia.

Brisbane Roar v Crystal Palace – Saturday, 11th July 18:30 AEST/09:30 BST



Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville



Prices from $29 AUD.

Please note, there are specific CPFC Supporter Bays behind the goal for those interested.



Buy here now! And to view Hospitality packages for this special fixture, click here instead!



Crystal Palace v West Ham United – Saturday, 18th July 19:30 AEST/10:30 BST



Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane



Prices from $49 AUD.



Buy here now! And to view Hospitality packages for this special fixture, click here instead!



You can view full ticket information for both fixtures by clicking here.

If you're heading to Australia to watch the Eagles, make sure to join our official group for everyone going on tour.