Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Support your local food bank during health crisis

6 Hours ago

During these challenging times, the club would like to encourage supporters to donate to their local food bank to help those in desperate need.

The club has been championing the work done by the Norwood and Brixton Food Bank for more than a year, and for supporters living locally – donations are warmly received. Items in high demand are: longlife milk, UHT fruit juice, tinned pies, sweetcorn, small box tissues and nappies (sizes 5, 6 and 7) – but all items donated are distributed. 

The address is St Margaret’s Church, Barcombe Ave, SW2 3BH, but please ensure donations / deliveries are arranged during Tuesday - Friday 10am - 2pm, or Saturday 9am - 11am: https://norwoodbrixton.foodbank.org.uk/

Food Bank 2.jpg

The food bank intends to stay open throughout the crisis to ensure people do not go hungry, and if the need arises they will deliver parcels.

For supporters not living in the area, there is an app called Foodbank (Utilities) where users can select their local food bank and see what items are in highest demand at their local centre. Click here for more information on the app.

Alternatively, supporters can donate money to the club’s local food bank by sending an SMS message – with all proceeds used to buy items that are most in need.

  • TEXT dinner 5 to 70085 to donate £5
  • TEXT dinner 10 to 70085 to donate £10
  • Texts costs £5 or £10 plus a standard rate message

Thank you for your support.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

WATCH: Sakho & Benteke deliver donations to local food bank

21 December 2019

Mamadou Sakho and Christian Benteke visited the Brixton & Norwood Food Bank on Tuesday, to deliver donations from club staff and players ahead of the festive season. The food bank is expecting to...

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Enjoy season reviews from four era-defining Palace promotions

4 Hours ago

Palace TV have re-launched gripping season reviews from four of the most significant campaigns in the club's recent history, and you can watch each of them now all while supporting Palace for Life...

Read full article

Club News

COVID-19 Update: Staff payments

8 Hours ago

Chairman Steve Parish has issued the following update.

Read full article

Club News

Ray & Ray: How two Palace men shaped football’s future in 1982

10 Hours ago

At Fulham in the mid-1980s, three men called Ray began carving out tactics in the design of a team set for 2020. Their forward-thinking approach would see them fly up the league and set a precedent...

Read full article

Club News

Box Office and Club Shops update

23 Hours ago

The Box Office and Club Shop at Selhurst Park will be shut to visitors until further notice, and opening times have been changed for Club Shops in other locations.

Read full article

View more