Club mourns passing of Maurice Drewitt

Everyone at Crystal Palace Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former kit man, Maurice Drewitt, at the age of 83.

Maurice's impact upon the club, in differing roles, stretches across three decades and fans who attended training or youth matches at the Mitcham Training Ground will know that the Drewitt family lived on-site, so it really was a 24/7 job for him.

Fans on the BBS forum have been sharing their heart-warming stories from when Maurice was in charge of sorting out travel for Eagles going on away days.

With one member posting: "[He] started the Rail Travellers' Club in the mid-70s, hiring trains and running cut-price travel to all games.

"Even though Third Division, he helped Palace become one of the best supported away teams in the country.

"Top man who had the respect of all fans. RIP Maurice."

Maurice also spent a period as the much-loved kit man, with former Palace striker Mark Bright paying his respects on Twitter.

Warm and lovely person, always positive, never moaned, imagine he mowed the training ground and also did the kit and packed the skips to leave on a Friday. No pressure Mo. ❤️💙 — Brighty (@Mark__Bright) March 24, 2020

Our deepest sympathies go out to Maurice's wife, Barbara and two sons along with their friends at this time of great sadness.