Tips for maintaining your mental health during self-isolation and social distancing

We understand that in this ever-changing climate amidst the coronavirus pandemic, our supporters and their loved ones will be going through challenging experiences, situations and emotions as we look to adhere to the government advice of self-isolation and social distancing wherever possible.

With a reduction in our physical encounters with family and friends and a lack of fresh air it’s important to remember to look after your mental health as well as your physical.

The club’s Head of Medical, Dr Zafar Iqbal, along with Palace for Life Foundation’s Mental Wellbeing Coordinator, Chase Hill, have put together a list of handy tips to keep yourself feeling upbeat and your mind occupied.

Maintain a routine: although many are now working from home, stick to your normal timings as if starting a typical work day – that’s your usual wake-up time, shower and breakfast routine.

although many are now working from home, stick to your normal timings as if starting a typical work day – that’s your usual wake-up time, shower and breakfast routine. Write a journal: you may not be self-isolating with anyone else in your home or you may not want to discuss your feelings with someone else. However, jotting down your feelings, even just for your eyes, will help ease anything weighing on your mind.

you may not be self-isolating with anyone else in your home or you may not want to discuss your feelings with someone else. However, jotting down your feelings, even just for your eyes, will help ease anything weighing on your mind. Watch movies/programmes: we’ve all got that ever-expanding list on our phones of film and TV show recommendations that our family, friends and work colleagues have given us. Now is the perfect time to tick some of those off in small doses.

we’ve all got that ever-expanding list on our phones of film and TV show recommendations that our family, friends and work colleagues have given us. Now is the perfect time to tick some of those off in small doses. Limit social media time: viral videos of dogs doing keep-ups with toilet rolls is fine, as is reliving Palace TV features over on eagles.cpfc.co.uk or YouTube. But avoid going down the coronavirus wormhole as there is a lot of damaging and incorrect information being distributed.

viral videos of dogs doing keep-ups with toilet rolls is fine, as is reliving Palace TV features over on eagles.cpfc.co.uk or YouTube. But avoid going down the coronavirus wormhole as there is a lot of damaging and incorrect information being distributed. Arts and crafts: put away the technology for a bit and soothe yourself by starting a painting, drawing your favourite footballer or even giving a jigsaw a go.

put away the technology for a bit and soothe yourself by starting a painting, drawing your favourite footballer or even giving a jigsaw a go. Video calls: it’s important to keep in touch with your nearest and dearest, therefore, schedule in some video calls to catch up with everyone. Maybe even watch the same TV show together via FaceTime.

it’s important to keep in touch with your nearest and dearest, therefore, schedule in some video calls to catch up with everyone. Maybe even watch the same TV show together via FaceTime. Declutter: get in the loft or sort out those wardrobes that have been on your to-do list since you first moved in. It’s a great excuse to have a tidy up. A clean space will lead to a clearer mind, too.

get in the loft or sort out those wardrobes that have been on your to-do list since you first moved in. It’s a great excuse to have a tidy up. A clean space will lead to a clearer mind, too. Practice new recipes: no need to go all I’m A Celebrity witchetty grubs but see what new flavours you can discover or foods you can try with plenty of time to plan and prepare your meals.

no need to go all I’m A Celebrity witchetty grubs but see what new flavours you can discover or foods you can try with plenty of time to plan and prepare your meals. Help others in need: whether it’s ringing a neighbour for a chat, arranging a delivery of essential supplies for a friend, or donating to your local food bank – please think of others in these challenging circumstances.

If you are struggling with your mental health, seek support from organisations like the Samaritans - call for free on: 116 123 - or click here for more information.

Find out more about how to keep yourself active during self-isolation and social distancing by clicking here.