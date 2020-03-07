Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

McCarthy discusses targeting of 'brilliant' Zaha

2 Hours ago

In an engaging post-match interview with Palace TV, James McCarthy discussed the targeting that's "part and parcel of football" of a "brilliant" Wilfried Zaha as he faced Watford this afternoon at Selhurst Park.

Explaining his perception of Palace's relationship with the Hornets, McCarthy said: "Obviously I was on the bench in the last game when we played them away and I could see there was a lot of fighting and a lot of niggly things on the pitch. Today was no different as well.

"A couple of their boys tried to wind up Wilf and obviously Wilf does his thing and goes past a couple of them. A couple of other times they’ve tried to get him sent off with wee niggly things, trying to nudge into him. But that’s part and parcel of football and I thought Wilf was brilliant today.

"That’s the type of game I like. To be honest, each and every one of us in that dressing room, we fight for each other. You can see the togetherness on the pitch and off the pitch. We’re a good group and now we’ve got a decent points tally and we want to keep on top of it and make sure we finish the season strongly."

After a sterling performance throughout the game's 90 minutes, McCarthy then reflected on Palace's defensive abilities, something he credits the team with from front to back. 

On the back of Palace's third consecutive clean sheet, he revealed: "We’ve been working really hard in training. We’ve had a lot of injuries this season and we’ve now had three clean sheets and deservedly so. We’ve been really amazing.

READ NEXTHodgson reveals McArthur's class after substitution

"Vicente pulled off a couple of great saves. He’s a massive figure for us at the back and the back four. It comes from the top, to be honest. It starts with Christian defending really well and then Jordan and Wilf. The boys in the middle of the park, we know our jobs, we work hard on a day to day basis and the manager makes sure we know what we need to do."

You can watch James' full interview now via Palace TV. Either click here or 'Palace TV' in the official app to find out what else he said!

Palace TV banner (1).jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next...

First Team

Guaita 'happy for the people of Crystal Palace'

4 Hours ago

Vicente Guaita was in a characteristically bright mood after keeping yet another clean sheet for Crystal Palace today, and he spoke with Palace TV to express his pride in beating Watford and his...

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson reveals McArthur's class after substitution

5 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson praised James McArthur in his post-match press conference today, revealing the Scotsman's classy actions after being substituted in the 70th minute against Watford.

Read full article

First Team

Matchwinner Ayew explains key Hodgson trait helping him score

5 Hours ago

When Jordan Ayew angled to shoot at Watford's goal today, the space he had to get the ball through was rapidly closing. But somehow Palace's in-form forward slotted his effort through it and firmly...

Read full article

First Team

Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Palace's Watford clash

6 Hours ago

Jordan Ayew led Crystal Palace to an emphatic victory over Watford this afternoon - putting the Eagles on 39 points with nine Premier League games left to play.

Read full article

View more