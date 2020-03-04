Matthew Le Tissier confirmed as special guest for next Sporting Dinner

The club are delighted to announce Matt Le Tissier as the next guest for the ever-popular Sporting Dinner. The former PFA Young Player of the Year will be joined by the event’s host, Mark Clemmit – who you’ll know from the BBC’s Football League Show and Late Kick Off – on Thursday 7th May in Selhurst Park’s exquisite Stanley Stephenson lounge.

Le Tissier will discuss his current role within football punditry - most notably as a panellist on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday - as well as opening up about his 16-year career with Southampton before turning to the upcoming European Championships and the rapid and exciting growth of women’s football.

Once Le Tissier has entertained with behind the scenes anecdotes from his time as a professional footballer and what goes on with Jeff Stelling and the team, the night will be topped off with a performance from a high-profile comedian.

The Sporting Dinner event has seen the likes of Frank Bruno, Iain Dowie, the stars of 'Survival Sunday' and Kevin Keegan attend before and tables of 10 can be bought for May's event now for £950 +VAT. This includes a three-course meal for every attendee and access to a cash bar on top of the entertainment.

VIP tables of 10 are in prime positions with inclusive drinks packages and cost £1,500 + VAT. Individual tickets cost £95 +VAT or £150 +VAT for seats at a VIP table.

Don't miss this exclusive event in the Stanley Stephenson and the chance to support the CPFC Women’s team (all fundraising proceeds on the night go to the club) and buy your table here!