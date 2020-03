Last Christmas, Max Meyer and Joel Ward visited Croydon University Hospital where they met five-year-old fan, Brody, on the children's ward.

Brody was bravely battling cancer and lit up the ward with her joyous smile.

When she was feeling better a few months later, the club invited her to be a mascot at the Eagles' home game with Newcastle United. She walked out with Ward, her favourite player, and now has some fantastic news.

Palace TV have touchingly told her story in the video below.