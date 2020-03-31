Skip to site footer
Quiz: Do you know the starting XI from Darren Ambrose's Palace debut?

5 Hours ago

Fire up the group video call and close that obscure Wikipedia tab: we've got your daily quiz sorted.

Following on from yesterday's Andrew Johnson challenge, today see if you and your mates can name the starting XI which kicked-off in Darren Ambrose's debut v Plymouth Argyle in August 2009.

The Eagles secured a 1-1 draw that day before the turbulence of 2009/10 came into full force.

Ambrose came on as a substitute in this clash, so you won't find any joy naming him.

You've got four minutes - good luck!

