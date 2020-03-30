Quiz: Can you name the XI from AJ's Palace debut?

When Palace TV’s Chris Grierson asked Wilfried Zaha during last Friday’s Q&A live on Instagram to name the starting XI from his debut against Cardiff City, the Eagles icon – as was to be expected given the blur of emotion that the occasion must’ve been for him – needed a bit of help from the Palace TV host.

From Stern John making way for Zaha to come on, to Sean Scannell on the opposite wing it was a wonderfully nostalgic half an hour with Palace’s Academy product.

Now it is the turn of the red and blue faithful. This time we’ve opted for the starting XI that saw Andrew Johnson make a winning start to his Palace career in a 2-1 win over Preston North End at the start of the 2002/03 campaign - even if he was substituted off injured on 35 minutes.

You’ve got four minutes to name the missing 10 players from the 90 minutes at Deepdale. Here's a clue: one of the Eagles' scorers that day was also making his first Palace appearance.

Get those friends dialled in on video chat and start shouting names out in three, two, one…!

If you're experiencing problems with the quiz software in the app, then click here to be directed to the website page.