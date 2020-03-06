Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Roy Hodgson agrees Palace contract extension

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Football Club are delighted to confirm that manager Roy Hodgson has signed a one-year contract extension, which will see him remain at Selhurst Park until the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Croydon-born Hodgson, 72, took charge of his local club in September 2017 and has led the club to respectable 11th and 12th placed finishes in the last two seasons – the club’s fifth and sixth consecutive campaigns in the top-flight respectively.

Hodgson has today committed to extend his managerial career beyond 44 years, in what has become an unparalleled existence in football management at the highest level.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “I’m delighted that Roy has agreed to extend his contract with the club, and has reinforced his commitment to help us extend this period of unprecedented stability in the top flight.

“As I’ve said on many occasions, it is extra special that Roy has a long connection with the club and local community. He has established excellent relationships with everyone at the club, and crucially, the players trust and respect him.”

Speaking after signing his new contract with the Eagles, Hodgson said: “I am delighted that the club and I have reached agreement to extend my contract. I am proud of what we have achieved since I was appointed two and a half years ago, and I look forward to us working together for the foreseeable future.

“Everyone knows how I feel about the club that I supported as a boy, I feel a special bond with the supporters and know that myself, the owners and the players are all working together to achieve the same goal.”

Watch the manager's press conference previewing the match against Watford today at 13:15 GMT on Palace TV or on the club's offical app.


Advertisement block

Related articles

First Team

Watch Hodgson's pre-Waford press conference live at 13:15 GMT

5 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-match press conference ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Watford today at 13:15 GMT, and you can watch it live for free.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson reveals McCarthy injury extent

29 February 2020

Roy Hodgson has revealed why he substituted James McCarthy for Jairo Riedewald at half-time against Brighton & Hove Albion today, explaining that the midfielder had collected a slight injury in the...

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson explains Ayew's significance in Palace's wins

29 February 2020

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Roy Hodgson praised match-winning goalscorer Jordan Ayew for his role in Crystal Palace's matches over the past season-and-a-half.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson explains why Milivojevic doesn't start v Brighton

29 February 2020

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of Palace's lunchtime kick-off with Brighton, Roy Hodgson explained why Luka Milivojevic will start the game on the bench.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Huge savings to enjoy on all kit

1 Hour ago

The BIG red and blue kit sale continues, now with the massively popular away kit, worn in our iconic win against Brighton, along with the third kit, worn in the historic win against Manchester United...

Read full article

Club News

Coronavirus guidance ahead of Crystal Palace v Watford

4 Hours ago

The Premier League has issued an update to fans travelling to fixtures this weekend following guidance provided by the Government and the NHS to help control the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. We...

Read full article

Club News

Club statement: zero tolerance on racism

16 Hours ago

The club welcomes this week’s conviction of an individual who was heard abusing one of our players from the away end of the Crystal Palace v Everton game last August at Selhurst Park.

Read full article

Club News

Why England never called Bruce Dyer and the conversation that turned his career

21 Hours ago

The candle smoke had barely settled in the Globe pub, Edmonton, when Bruce Dyer found out he was on the verge of a professional debut for his boyhood club.

Read full article

View more