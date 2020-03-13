Statement: COVID-19

Following a meeting of Shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: "Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19.

"In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority."

Despite the challenges, it is the Premier League’s aim is to reschedule the displaced fixtures, including those played by Academy sides, when it is safe to do so.

In this fast-moving environment, further updates will be provided when appropriate.

For clarity, all Under-18, Under-23 and Crystal Palace Women's fixtures have also been suspended until at least April 4.

Any supporters who have bought tickets for the away matches at Bournemouth tomorrow (March 14), or against Liverpool on March 21, should retain their tickets and await further information from the club. We will update with specific details about these matches as soon as we have them.