Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Palace's Watford clash

2 Hours ago

Jordan Ayew led Crystal Palace to an emphatic victory over Watford this afternoon - putting the Eagles on 39 points with nine Premier League games left to play.

The result was Palace's third consecutive 1-0 victory, and can be easily credited to Ayew's match-winning thunderstrike.

However, the Palace team from front to back enjoyed a solid performance - with Vicente Guaita and his backline keeping a third straight clean sheet with collected defending.

Going forward, James McCarthy and Cheikhou Kouyate ran non-stop throughout the midfield and Christian Benteke routinely set up attacks by winning ball after ball.

But who earns the eToro Man of the Match for today's triumph is down to you, and you can vote for your choice below! We will announce the result on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and our social media channels shortly.

 

Palace APP banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next...

First Team

Guaita 'happy for the people of Crystal Palace'

Just now

Vicente Guaita was in a characteristically bright mood after keeping yet another clean sheet for Crystal Palace today, and he spoke with Palace TV to express his pride in beating Watford and his...

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson reveals McArthur's class after substitution

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson praised James McArthur in his post-match press conference today, revealing the Scotsman's classy actions after being substituted in the 70th minute against Watford.

Read full article

First Team

Matchwinner Ayew explains key Hodgson trait helping him score

2 Hours ago

When Jordan Ayew angled to shoot at Watford's goal today, the space he had to get the ball through was rapidly closing. But somehow Palace's in-form forward slotted his effort through it and firmly...

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Ayew the hero as Palace trump Watford

3 Hours ago

A remarkable Jordan Ayew strike secured Crystal Palace a trademark victory over Watford today as the Eagles ran out 1-0 victors for the third consecutive game.

Read full article

View more