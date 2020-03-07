Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Palace's Watford clash

Jordan Ayew led Crystal Palace to an emphatic victory over Watford this afternoon - putting the Eagles on 39 points with nine Premier League games left to play.

The result was Palace's third consecutive 1-0 victory, and can be easily credited to Ayew's match-winning thunderstrike.

However, the Palace team from front to back enjoyed a solid performance - with Vicente Guaita and his backline keeping a third straight clean sheet with collected defending.

Going forward, James McCarthy and Cheikhou Kouyate ran non-stop throughout the midfield and Christian Benteke routinely set up attacks by winning ball after ball.

But who earns the eToro Man of the Match for today's triumph is down to you, and you can vote for your choice below! We will announce the result on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and our social media channels shortly.