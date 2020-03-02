Skip to site footer
Vote for your ManBetX Player of the Month now!

7 Hours ago

Voting is now open for your ManBetX Player of the Month for February award - with a host of Palace players in line to earn the fans' accolade.

Palace played just four games across the month, picking up two wins in their last two matches and ending the spell with a triumph over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Goals came from Christian Benteke, Patrick van Aanholt and Jordan Ayew respectively as Vicente Guaita and the team's backline kept two clean sheets.

We saw solid performances from the likes of Gary Cahill and James McArthur whilst Wilfried Zaha maintained his usual trickery to upset opposition defences.

But who earns the ManBetX Player of the Month award is up to you, and you can vote below now! Alternatively, click 'More'>'Polls' in the Palace app, which you can download here for free.

