Watch Palace U23s take on Ipswich live on Monday 16th

Crystal Palace Under-23s are playing Ipswich Town in the league on Monday (12th March) at 13:00 GMT and you can watch how they fare with a pay-per-view live broadcast or via selected Membership packages.

Gold, Junior Gold and International Members (and Season Ticket holders who also have one of these Memberships) should be aware that the live broadcast is included in their Membership package at no extra cost.

Supporters who are not Gold, Junior Gold or International Members can pay £3 to access a live, pay-per-view broadcast of the match on Palace TV via eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

Supporters opting for the pay-per-view service must ensure they are signed into their free Palace Account, and can purchase access to the broadcast on Monday morning.

See below for FAQs.

How to watch

App

This broadcast is viewable in the official Palace app, however this will only be for fans with the relevant Membership for free access. The broadcast will also only work for supporters with the latest version on iOS devices. You can update your app on iOS here.

For pay-per-view customers, or those with an Android phone, the broadcast will be viewable via eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

Attend in person

Entrance to the Palace v Ipswich match is open to the public for free. This fixture is being played at the first-team Training Ground.

To watch, enter via Kent County Cricket Ground (Worsley Bridge Road, Beckenham BR3 1RL) with use of toilet facilities and tea/coffee machine in the building. There is also parking available on the road outside the venue and limited spaces inside the entrance.

Further information and FAQs

All supporters can access the live broadcast for a one-off payment of £3 - which enables access on eagles.cpfc.co.uk without the need for a Membership.

Remember, if you’re already a Gold, Junior Gold, International Member or a Season Ticket holder with any of these Memberships, you will be able to access the broadcast free of charge, as part of your Membership, via eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

Pay-per-view access can only be purchased within a few hours prior to kick-off via the steps below.

These live broadcasts are one-camera productions, and include replays and audio commentary.

Pay-per-view instructions:

Please ensure your phone/computer meets the minimum specification required for live streaming: https://support.brightcove.com/brightcove-player-system-requirements Sign-up/log-in to your free Palace Account here. From 11am, click this link: https://eagles.cpfc.co.uk/live-stream/ Click ‘Pay Now’ and complete the required fields. Once paid, you will have access to the game via https://eagles.cpfc.co.uk/live-stream/ - you should be taken there automatically. Typically, live pictures will be shown from 12:30.

If you have successfully paid and cannot view, please use the Live Chat function here or email memberships@cpfc.co.uk.