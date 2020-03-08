Skip to site footer
Watch Ayew's wonderstrike and highlights of Palace's Watford clash

2 Hours ago

Full highlights of Crystal Palace's triumph over Watford are now available to watch for free via Palace TV, meaning you can watch Jordan Ayew's matchwinning wonderstrike and more on loop.

Ayew secured Palace the three points by striking home through an impossibly tight gap midway through the first-half.

Elsewhere, Vicente Guaita was called into typically sensational action and the Palace backline provided a masterclass in absorbing pressure to keep the opposition out at times in the second-half.

So, re-live it all now with our full highlights!

You can watch this game back now by heading over to Palace TV. Either click here or 'Palace TV' within the app!

Palace TV banner (1).jpg


