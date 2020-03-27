Skip to site footer
Join Wilfried Zaha for live Q&A at 13:00 GMT today

21 Hours ago

From wiry teenage prodigy to Crystal Palace legend, today marks 10 years since Wilfried Zaha replaced Stern John against Cardiff City at Selhurst Park to make appearance number one for the Eagles.

What a journey it has been from continually tormenting Brighton & Hove Albion to returning on loan to equalise in dramatic fashion against Newcastle United.

No doubt there will have been so many questions you will have wanted to ask the Palace icon over the years, and now you can.

READ: Portrait of an Icon: The making of Wilfried Zaha

At 13:00 GMT today, Zaha will be going live on the club's official Instagram account alongside Palace TV's, Chris Grierson, where the Palace faithful's questions will be put to the 28-year-old.

For a chance of having your question put to Zaha, tweet the club's official Twitter account before the Ivory Coast international takes over on Instagram.


