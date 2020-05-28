Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Ticket News

19/20 match ticket refund: Become an Academy Founder Member

Just now

As announced last week, supporters who have purchased home or away match tickets for the remaining games of the 2019/20 season can choose to receive a full refund, or instead transfer the funds to the club’s Academy development project or donate to Palace for Life Foundation.

Details for 19/20 Season Ticket holders will follow in the coming days.

Ticket News

Season ticket and casual match ticket refund update for 19/20 season

26 May 2020

We have added a number of benefits for supporters who select the option of contributing to the club’s Academy development project, and they will become an Academy Founder Member by doing so.

For match ticket holders who have purchased between one to three tickets for forthcoming games that will be played behind closed doors, and choose the Academy option, they will receive the following benefits:

  • A 'first look' tour of the new Academy site, for two people. Specific dates will be offered
  • An Under-23 general admission Season Ticket for games next season
  • Your name on a wall in the Academy reception
  • A limited-edition pin badge

For match ticket holders who have purchased four tickets or more for forthcoming games to be played behind closed doors, and choose the Academy option, they will receive the following benefits:

  • An invitation to watch a first-team training session, a signing session, and tour of the site. Specific dates will be offered. One person only
  • A 'first look' tour of the new Academy site, for two people. Specific dates will be offered
  • An Under-23 general admission Season Ticket for games next season
  • Your name on a wall in the Academy reception
  • A limited edition pin badge

T&Cs apply, and are listed in full on tickets.cpfc.co.uk.

The refund/redistribution of funds process will require each supporter to log-in to their Palace Account and select the option they wish. Refunds will be processed within 28 days. If match tickets holders do not select an option ‪before 23:59 BST on 5 June 2020, the money will be put towards the Academy development project. This does not affect your consumer statutory rights. Should you wish to receive a refund ‪after 5 June 2020, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk in order for your request to be considered.

Thank you for your continued support.

Please note, if you have already selected the Academy option you will receive the above benefits and become an Academy Founder Member automatically.


Advertisement block

Ticket News

Ticket News

Season ticket and match ticket refund update for 19/20 season

26 May 2020

As it is now clear that remaining games in the 2019/20 season will be played behind closed doors, all ticket holders are entitled to a full refund. This will be done in two phases, as listed below.

Read full article

Ticket News

Ticket refund advice for suspended Crystal Palace fixtures

13 March 2020

Following the suspension of Crystal Palace fixtures until at least April 4th, the following advice has been provided with regards to ticketing refunds for the first-team and Palace Women.

Read full article

Ticket News

Liverpool away sold out - Aston Villa tickets still on sale

10 March 2020

Crystal Palace travel to Liverpool on 21st March for a 17:30 kick-off and Aston Villa on 27th April for a 20:00 kick-off, and all the information you need about tickets for both games can be found...

Read full article

Ticket News

Get down to Family Fun Day for Palace v Burnley!

9 March 2020

We all cherish our first memory from Selhurst Park. We can remember the score, the action and the first match that made us an Eagle.

Read full article

View more