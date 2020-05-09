Skip to site footer
Benteke surprised by what Hodgson said to him in first training session

3 Hours ago

The current COVID-19-based lockdown on Premier League has meant Eagles have had to turn to nostalgic trips down memory lane for their red and blue fix.

It hasn't just been the fans reminiscing, however, with Palace striker, Christian Benteke, looking back at the earlier days of his Eagles career in a recent interview with the Premier League.

What are your first memories of arriving at Crystal Palace?

"I remember when I arrived that the season had already started. I think I arrived after the fifth game if I’m not wrong.

"I came without hiding, I came like a star because I came from Liverpool for a big amount of money so the expectation at the time was big."

What was the return to Anfield like as a Palace player?

"My first impression when I returned to Anfield was special because I was a different player. I remember I said: ‘I hope this day is going to be a good day.’ I think we conceded early, after maybe 10 or 15 minutes and then I said: ‘Wow. I hope this won’t be a long afternoon.’

"Then I had the chance to score those two goals and, once again, I will never forget that moment."

Do you remember your first conversation with Roy Hodgson in French?

"I remember my first conversation with him [Hodgson] it was in English. And then we were in training and I was talking at the time with Mama [Sakho], Bakary Sako and I think Wilfried Zaha.

"We were talking in French and then Roy came and he said in French: ‘Be careful what you say because I understand French’ and we were all shocked."

Head to Palace TV by clicking here to watch the full Benteke interview.

