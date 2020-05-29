Father's Day gift ideas for your Crystal Palace-supporting dad

Plan the perfect Father's Day in plenty of time despite the COVID-19 lockdown with our red and blue gifts that will have your dad feeling like he is ambling up Holmesdale Road for a matchday.

Our Club Shop is stocked full of everything your dad could want this Father’s Day. In fact, we’ve even got a section for it online - Top ideas include ties fit for work and leisure, stylish Sekonda watches (which are 25% off) and Palace cufflinks.

First things first, though, you'll be needing to grab your Crystal Palace wrapping paper.

Old school red and blue

Perhaps the pièce de résistance for any nostalgic Palace father is our range of classic retro shirts, bringing back the golden years of 1960, ‘70, 72, ‘90 and ‘97 amongst plenty of others. There’s also a 1978 track jacket to really roll back the years.

Home kit

Retro not your dad's style? More of a modern-day mover and shaker, is he? Not to worry, all three shirts from the current 2019/20 season are down to just £20 each. And think of it like this: one day they will be retro.

Personalisation

Make whatever you pick out for your dad extra special by personalising your gift. We offer personalisation on dozens of products from phone cases to mugs, t-shirts to babywear so that you can give him something that counts.

The Terrace

Crystal Palace has partnered with The Terrace to release a licensed range of eye-catching and stylish mugs, coasters and phone cases designed with some of the most iconic Palace kits from the last 50 years.

You can pick from the timeless 1972 claret and blue, 1990 FA Cup final classic or go bolder and stand out with the ’95 and ’04 yellow scene-stoppers.

To make the gift extra special, you can personalise any retro mug completely free of charge.

Golf range

Footballers famously enjoy golf as a pastime. Therefore, if your dad wants to pretend to be a Crystal Palace player for a day, then why not check out our golfing range from Palace-themed balls to putter covers and everything in between.

Golf not his thing? No worries: here's a Crystal Palace emblazoned beach towel. Ideal.

Delivery times: please allow up to 14 working days for UK dispatch.