Delaney and Gayle relive Crystanbul

Anniversaries have been coming thick and fast for Crystal Palace in recent weeks.

We've marked the 30th year since the seven-goal thriller in the FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool and tomorrow we're showing a free, live watchalong of when Dougie Freedman scored late on against Stockport County in 2001.

But today is all about Crystanbul.

Six years ago today, goals from Damien Delaney and Dwight Gayle stunned the Reds and Selhurst Park’s famous atmosphere carried Palace to one of the Premier League’s greatest ever spectacles.

Recalling that famous night, Delaney and Gayle both referenced the impact the loyal fan base had. Delaney said: “I remember the Liveprool crowd singing: ‘We want eight, we want eight!’ But the crowd were great. Even at 3-0 down to Liverpool they were still going.”

For Gayle, the belief that the Eagles could claw back the deficit was never in doubt after Delaney opened the scoring. “Obviously being 3-0 down to could-of-been-champions was going to be a hard feat,” Gayle recalled. “You could tell when we got the first one, we were going to go on and get the second and third.”

Relive what the pair had to say in full when Chris Grierson caught up with them a few months after ‘the greatest ever draw’ in the video below.