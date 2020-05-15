Palace for Life Super Draw proceeds to support Palace Kitchen

Proceeds raised at this weekend’s Palace for Life Super Draw will be going to support the Palace Kitchen, a recent initiative to help feed frontline NHS staff, families and vulnerable people in south London.

The fourth virtual Super Draw will take place on Sunday 17th May, 15:45 BST, which would have been half-time in Palace's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

More than 900 nutritious meals a week are currently being prepared by chefs at Selhurst Park, before being collected and delivered by charity City Harvest.

The food packages are distributed to four key groups:

Frontline NHS workers

Elderly and vulnerable people forced to stay at home

Families facing food poverty

Homeless people

Money raised through the Super Draw will help extend and prolong the Palace Kitchen for as long as possible during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Super Draw typically takes place during Palace’s home fixtures at Selhurst Park, with fans buying tickets for the chance to win cash and Palace prizes, all while supporting Palace for Life Foundation’s work in south London. With the Premier League currently suspended, the draw is continuing, with proceeds going directly to some of the community’s most vital services.

At the first three virtual Super Draws, more than £7,500 has been raised by Palace fans for Norwood and Brixton Foodbank and for NHS staff in Croydon.

Prizes for this weekend’s draw are:

£1,000 cash jackpot

Signed Jordan Ayew shirt

Signed Joel Ward warm-up shirt

Fans are encouraged to sign up to play online and win great prizes while supporting a fantastic cause.

Entry into the Super Draw is £2 a ticket, where all players can win a cash prize of £1,000, as well as some amazing Palace prizes as a thank you for your support.

What do I need to do?

If you already play online, you will automatically be entered into the draw. If you haven’t played online before but would like to get involved, sign-up now by clicking here.

Please gamble responsibly. Be Gamble Aware.

16+

T&Cs apply.