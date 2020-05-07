Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Palace in the Attic uncovers player contract from 1937

Just now

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

The latest remarkable find from our Palace in the Attic campaign comes from our Club Historian, Ian King, who owns an original player contract from 1937.

The forms are for Harvey Pritchard, a player who had represented England against Scotland at Junior level before he joined from Coventry City for a “nominal sum.”

Club News

Palace in the Attic round up of artefacts

4 May 2020

Ian cannot remember how much he paid for the item several years ago but had to own the artefact as “it is hardly something I had ever seen and I thought: ‘No matter who the player is, it will be fascinating to read.’”

Interestingly, it appears to be a standard contract that you’d give to any Crystal Palace player at the time, with just minor bits of admin to be filled in such as the player’s name and address.

Amusingly, Ian points out that written within the contract is perhaps something that you’d assume wouldn’t have needed to be put into words: “The player agrees to play in an efficient manner and to the best of his ability for the club.”

Pritchard joined as a 19-year-old in the summer of 1937 and was with the club for just nine months, playing in every one of the 35 league and cup games – scoring eight goals in the process – from either the left of right-wing.

Those performances would’ve earned the winger a nice sum with terms and conditions of his contract stating that he would receive a £1.10-shilling bonus when playing for the first-team, on top of his £5.10-shilling basic.

Club News

Palace in the Attic collector's most treasured items

5 May 2020

Matchday programmes that Ian has from the time offer further information on our former player. In each programme in the 1937/38 season there was a segment titled ‘A Palace Personality’ and Pritchard was described in one from November, 1937 as “a young, natural player who should have a big future. He only needs experience to place him in the top class.”

The spell with Palace was short lived due to Pritchard’s form catching the attention of Manchester City, and further documents Ian has suggested Palace made a significant profit with Pritchard moving on for “a sizeable fee” in March, 1938.

Pritchard would go on to make a total of 22 league appearances for City in the 1938/39 season before the outbreak of war curtailed the campaign. After the war Pritchard returned to football and joined Southend United in February, 1947 when he was 29.

Retail Terrace banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Palace in the Attic unearths fan's impressive memorabilia collection

5 May 2020

The club received hundreds of tweets and emails after the launch of our Palace in the Attic campaign – it was great to see, read and share so many wonderful and unique items that make up a part of...

Read full article

Club News

Highlights from Palace in the Attic so far

4 May 2020

The response to Palace in the Attic has been fantastic, and the club would like to thank every single one of you that took the time out to send photos of your relics and accompanying stories.

Read full article

Club News

Showcase your Crystal Palace artefacts

23 April 2020

With it now confirmed that Crystal Palace has existed since 1861, rather than forming in 1905 as originally first thought, another 40+ years of historical discovery on the famous red and blue have...

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Watch Steve Parish's Sky Sports interview

1 Hour ago

After Steve Parish’s column in the Sunday Times regarding Project Restart caught the attention of Gary Neville, the pundit invited the Crystal Palace Chairman to join him, Jamie Carragher and Kelly...

Read full article

Club News

Four more free watchalongs coming up across Palace channels

2 Hours ago

Palace TV have so far brought you free watchalongs of several iconic Eagles clashes from FA Cup euphoria to last day league survival.

Read full article

Club News

Relive Palace's last-minute survival v Stockport in full today

15 Hours ago

6th May, 2001. Crystal Palace are staring at relegation to the third tier of English football. They’re facing Stockport County and only a win can save them.

Read full article

Club News

Freedman recalls 'best week in football' looking back at Stockport heroics

20 Hours ago

Dougie Freedman immortalised himself in Crystal Palace lore when he struck home in the 87th-minute against Stockport County to secure the club's second tier status.

Read full article

View more