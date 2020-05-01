Six free watchalongs coming up across Palace channels

Skip to site footer
Palace TV have so far brought you free watchalongs of the Eagles' iconic wins over Liverpool in the FA Cup from 1990 and Manchester United in the League Cup from 2011.

Over the next few weeks the club we will putting on another six full memorable matches as part of our #RedAndBlueRewind, and all of these will be free to watch on Palace TV and across our Facebook and YouTube channels. 

First up will be the drama from Hillsborough in 2010 and even though we all know the outcome, it promises to still be a nailbiting final few minutes when Darren Purse levels up the game for Sheffield Wednesday. 

If your nerves have handled reliving that curtain closer, can they make it through the 2001 clash against Stockport County? 

Then we've got a special three days in store for you: relive every second of the two-legged play-off semi-final and final from 2013.

To finish off the nostalgic few weeks, on the 30th anniversary of the 1990 FA Cup final, we will bring you our incredible six-goal thriller against the Red Devils including extra time.

The dates and times for these viewings can be found in the list below.

Full schedule - live on Palace TV, YouTube and Facebook:

Saturday 2nd May, 15:00 BST: Sheffield Wed v Crystal Palace 

Wednesday 6th May, 20:00 BST: Stockport County v Crystal Palace

Friday 8th May, 20:00 BST: Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion (first leg)

Saturday 9th May, 15:00 BST Brighton & Hove Albion Vs Palace (second leg)

Sunday 10th May 15:00 BST: Crystal Palace v Watford 

Tuesday 12th May 19:00 BST: Crystal Palace v Manchester United


