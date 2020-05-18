Super Draw Raises £3,800 for Palace Kitchen

Palace fans have raised an incredible £3,800 for the Palace Kitchen by playing the Palace for Life Super Draw.

The Palace Kitchen is an initiative created to help feed frontline NHS staff, families and vulnerable people in south London. Over 900 nutritious meals a week are being prepared by chefs at Selhurst Park, before being collected and delivered by charity City Harvest.

These meals are being distributed to four key groups:

Frontline NHS workers

Elderly and vulnerable people forced to stay at home

Families facing food poverty

Homeless people

The money raised by Palace fans through the Super Draw will be used to help extend and prolong the Palace Kitchen for as long as possible during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Typically taking place during Palace’s home fixtures at Selhurst Park, the Super Draw is a lottery where fans buy tickets for the chance to win cash and Palace prizes, all while supporting Palace for Life Foundation’s work in south London. With the Premier League currently suspended, the draw continued when matches had been scheduled to be played, with proceeds going directly to some of the community’s most vital services.

At the first three virtual Super Draws, more than £5,500 has been raised by Palace fans for Norwood and Brixton Foodbank and NHS staff in Croydon. Our fourth virtual Super Draw raised £3,800 for the Palace Kitchen, the highest total raised since we introduced the virtual draws meaning Palace fans have raised £7,100 for the Palace Kitchen and totalling over £12,600 raised for frontline services in south London so far.

To play the Super Draw and support vital services in south London, and to get the chance to win £1,000 cash or Palace prizes, sign up HERE.