Watch iconic '97 play-off final in full on Tuesday night

7 Hours ago

In a match that has become defined by one memorable moment of commentary, Crystal Palace addressed the prior season's suffering by securing play-off promotion via a remarkable David Hopkin strike.

The Eagles had famously missed out to Leicester City in the 1996 play-off final but earned themselves a second chance at the first time of asking, and accordingly dispatched Sheffield United in the dying seconds to ensure this time there would be no final whistle heartache.

Now, exactly 23 years on, you can relive that iconic match in full as Palace TV are replaying the full 90 minutes for free tomorrow (Tuesday, 26th May) from 20:00 BST onwards.

The game will be available to watch via our official YouTube, Facebook or Palace TV - and will then remain on Palace TV for supporters to watch on demand any time.

Don't miss out, and tune-in from 20:00 tomorrow!

Palace TV banner (1).jpg


