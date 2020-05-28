WATCH: Inside players' non-contact training

As we enter week two of the players' return to training, the Crystal Palace squad have continued working hard to return to full fitness while following strict guidelines from the government and Premier League.

On Wednesday, the Premier League announced its decision to resume contact training. Before the decision was made, Palace TV filmed new and exclusive aerial footage of the Eagles in action in one of their final non-contact sessions - and you can watch it in full below now.

Enjoy the mesmerising drone views of these unique, historic sessions.

