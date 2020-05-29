Watch Palace dispatch Sunderland in '04 play-off semi-final drama

Crystal Palace were one step away from the play-off finals when they arrived at the Stadium of Light with a one-goal advantage on aggregate.

After Sunderland netted twice, however, they were facing another season battling in the Championship.

Step forward, Darren Powell.

Palace's dramatic play-off semi-final with Sunderland will be remembered as a tense affair settled by penalties; a rare occasion in Palace history.

Now, you can relive that landmark evening in full as Palace TV are replaying the whole 120 minutes and resulting shootout today (Saturday, 30th May) from 17:30 BST.

The game will be available to watch via our official YouTube, Facebook or Palace TV - and will then remain on Palace TV for supporters to watch on demand any time.

Don't miss out, and tune-in from 17:30 this afternoon!

READ NEXT: Champagne stings, swimming flippers and slogan t-shirts: Powell reveals path to promotion