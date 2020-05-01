Skip to site footer
Watch Palace's Survival Sunday epic in full tomorrow at 3pm BST!

5 Hours ago

Survival Sunday: you voted for it as the greatest Crystal Palace moment of the last 10 years and now is your chance to relive 90 iconic minutes all over again.

The historic clash between Sheffield Wednesday and Palace saw the Owls and Eagles battle for safety on the final day of the 2009/10 season. 

Palace had been docked 10 points for entering administration and teetered on the brink of a crisis as League One beckoned. All they had to do was avoid defeat against Wednesday at Hillsborough.

No south Londoner will need reminding, but Palace secured their league status in emphatic fashion that afternoon after one of the most hard-to-endure 90 minutes the club has ever faced.

If there's one game you can't miss re-watching, it's this one.

So, from 3pm BST tomorrow (Saturday, 2nd May), make sure to tune-in on Palace TV, our official YouTube or Facebook to watch the full clash all over again for free!

Once the game has played in full, it will be permanently available exclusively via Palace TV.

We've then got an eye-opening interview with Survival Sunday icon Clint Hill, which you can enjoy after full-time on Palace TV. Clint has some fantastic stories from that day, and it's well worth hearing from him.

App users, all you have to do to watch all of this for free is click 'Palace TV'!

READ NEXT: The Proclaimers, 14 heroes and a pub in Sheffield… The inside story of 2010

Palace TV banner (1).jpg


