Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Programme

Ambrose reveals excellent Shearer story ahead of Palace v Newcastle

1 Hour ago

We all know where Darren Ambrose's loyalties will lie when Palace v Newcastle United kicks off on Friday night.

Club News

How to follow Crystal Palace v Newcastle United live and on TV

24 November 2020

However, if there was any doubt that the club legend would be cheering on the famous red and blue, all that is removed when you realise Ambrose initally didn't want to sign for the Magpies.

Below is a snippet of the former midfielder's matchday programme column, in which he admits that being somewhat starstruck by Alan Shearer saw him sign, minutes before he was about to head back home to Ipswich.

"Palace face one of my old clubs today, but they very nearly weren’t as I didn’t initially want to sign after discussions. The club realised that during our meeting, so they told me to go out for some lunch with my agent and parents and have a think about things.

"We ended up in an Italian restaurant in the centre of the city, and Alan Shearer walked in and came over to say hello. The fact he knew who I was, was phenomenal for me as a youngster. I couldn’t believe that a player with his career knew who Darren Ambrose was.

"He asked if I was going to sign, and of course I gave it the big: ‘Absolutely. Of course. Yep, can’t wait to get started,’ even though two minutes earlier I’m telling my agent and parents that we are heading back.

"Shearer goes off to have his meal and the time comes for us to settle our bill. The waiter comes over but then, from across the restaurant, there’s a whistle and Shearer puts his hand up. The waiter turns back to us and said: ‘Okay, that has been dealt with.’

"I had to sign then."

To hear more from Darren Ambrose, including the time he came across a 16-year-old Fernando Torres, purchase a copy of the digital matchday programme below. You'll be reading in seconds.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Programme

Ambrose reveals amusing Warnock pre-season story

8 September 2020

The club is delighted to have Darren Ambrose on board as a guest columnist this season, and you can read an amusing snippet from his debut column below.

Read full article

Club News

Recreate Ambrose's Man United classic to win a signed Palace shirt!

11 July 2020

Calling all young Eagles! Want to win a signed Palace shirt and show off your football skills?

Read full article

Programme

Ambrose reveals his extensive football memorabilia collection

1 November 2020

Football memorabilia unites fans and players alike. Fans want to get as close as possible to their heroes, whilst footballers are no different when they break through into senior football and they...

Read full article

Programme

Ambrose reveals amusing story about playing tennis against Speroni

25 September 2020

Club legend Darren Ambrose has gone from the squad list on the back page to guest columnist. The Eagles icon's debut column in the Southampton programme proved extremely popular with several...

Read full article

Programme

Programme

Read the Palace v Newcastle matchday programme now

23 November 2020

The deadline to order the matchday programme for our game v Newcastle United may have passed, but you can now purchase a digital copy for just £1.99.

Read full article

Programme

Read the Palace Women v Bristol City matchday programme

5 November 2020

Palace Women face Bristol City tonight in the second fixture of their Conti Cup group stage.

Read full article

Programme

Leeds United matchday programme deadline passed

2 November 2020

In the club's next matchday programme, Nathan Ferguson gives us the inside track on Leeds United, with the defender having faced Marcelo Bielsa's side in the Championship last season.

Read full article

Programme

Ambrose reveals his extensive football memorabilia collection

1 November 2020

Football memorabilia unites fans and players alike. Fans want to get as close as possible to their heroes, whilst footballers are no different when they break through into senior football and they...

Read full article

View more