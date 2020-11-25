Ambrose reveals excellent Shearer story ahead of Palace v Newcastle

We all know where Darren Ambrose's loyalties will lie when Palace v Newcastle United kicks off on Friday night.

However, if there was any doubt that the club legend would be cheering on the famous red and blue, all that is removed when you realise Ambrose initally didn't want to sign for the Magpies.

Below is a snippet of the former midfielder's matchday programme column, in which he admits that being somewhat starstruck by Alan Shearer saw him sign, minutes before he was about to head back home to Ipswich.

"Palace face one of my old clubs today, but they very nearly weren’t as I didn’t initially want to sign after discussions. The club realised that during our meeting, so they told me to go out for some lunch with my agent and parents and have a think about things.

"We ended up in an Italian restaurant in the centre of the city, and Alan Shearer walked in and came over to say hello. The fact he knew who I was, was phenomenal for me as a youngster. I couldn’t believe that a player with his career knew who Darren Ambrose was.

"He asked if I was going to sign, and of course I gave it the big: ‘Absolutely. Of course. Yep, can’t wait to get started,’ even though two minutes earlier I’m telling my agent and parents that we are heading back.

"Shearer goes off to have his meal and the time comes for us to settle our bill. The waiter comes over but then, from across the restaurant, there’s a whistle and Shearer puts his hand up. The waiter turns back to us and said: ‘Okay, that has been dealt with.’

"I had to sign then."

To hear more from Darren Ambrose, including the time he came across a 16-year-old Fernando Torres, purchase a copy of the digital matchday programme below. You'll be reading in seconds.