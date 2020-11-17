Banks and Boateng join Eagles in training

Crystal Palace Development players Malachi Boateng and Scott Banks joined a reduced first-team squad in training this week, as many of Palace's senior players fulfilled international duties.

Boateng and Banks have enjoyed rubbing shoulders with the first-team on several occasions and were also joined by Under-23 teammates Sam Woods and Brandon Pierrick.

The Eagles took to the Beckenham pitches with a week to go until their clash with Burnley and were without several figures such as Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke and Jordan Ayew, who are all competing with their countries.

In the gallery above, you can see how the lads fared and check out Banks and Andros Townsend practising their spot-kicks in some phenomenal shots.

READ NEXT: Banks explains link-up with new signing and how playing with Benteke feels