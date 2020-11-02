Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Programme

Pre-order your matchday programme Poppy Appeal special by tomorrow

7 Hours ago

In the club's next matchday programme, Nathan Ferguson gives us the inside track on Leeds United, with the defender having faced Marcelo Bielsa's side in the Championship last season.

Club News

Palace Chairman Steve Parish: Why we had to say no to Project Big Picture

19 October 2020

Furthermore, the Eagles' summer signing discusses playing Call of Duty: Warzone with his new teammates, has a refreshing take on FIFA 21 and provides an eye-catching claim regarding his age group at international level. 

Alongside Ferguson's in-depth interview, fans can hear from Fionn Mooney after the highly-talented attacking-midfielder signed his first professional contract with the club. 

Palace Women's top scorer this season, Bianca Baptiste, provides a reason as to why the forward has started the campaign so well, plus discusses the important #TakeAStand campaign.

Paddy McCarthy's Under-18 side have taken to Category 1 Academy life incredibly well, and the side's coach goes in to detail about the new facilities following the club's first matchday at home - which naturally brought about a win. 

Academy

Meet U18s Analyst and Head of Academy Performance Analysis, Dougie Wright

27 October 2020

Voices of south London showcases an incredibly unique way of displaying a matchday programme, with a gift sent in from a fan to Chairman Steve Parish, prompting a fascinating interview in relation to artist Emily Jones' work.

That's enough for now. Pre-order your copy of the Leeds programme here by 23:59 on Tuesday 3rd November and find out what else there is to know about the Whites and all other aspects of the south Londoners.

Programme-Web-Banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Programme

Programme

Ambrose reveals his extensive football memorabilia collection

3 Hours ago

Football memorabilia unites fans and players alike. Fans want to get as close as possible to their heroes, whilst footballers are no different when they break through into senior football and they...

Read full article

Programme

Musician Butch Dante reveals how he works Palace into BBC radio punk music

20 October 2020

Every edition, the official Palace programme speaks with prominent south Londoners on their experiences of life in the capital or as Palace fans. Before the Brighton & Hove Albion clash, musician...

Read full article

Programme

You can still read the Brighton matchday programme

17 October 2020

The first derby day of the season is now over, with Palace just injury time minutes away from keeping the three points in south London.

Read full article

Programme

Ambrose explains reason behind Brighton celebration

17 October 2020

No one is better placed to discuss what a game against Brighton & Hove Albion means than Darren Ambrose.

Read full article

View more