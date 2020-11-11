New-look Club Shop makes your Christmas shopping easier this year

The year 2020 probably won’t be remembered too fondly, but the new-look online Club Shop will have you thinking you’ve got 20/20 vision, with updated imagery showing you clearly how your clothes-based gifts will fit the intended recipient.

From the Anthracite range to the Cup Casuals full-zip hoodie, details of the models’ height and the item size they are wearing can help you make sure there’s no need for returns this Christmas.

When it comes to December 25th, as much as most will be hoping to find Eberechi Eze’s free-kick against Leeds United under their tree, our updated festive gifts section can help provide Eagles of all ages with the red and blue Christmas they wish for.

The Palace-themed Connect 4 game seems appropriate given the result against the Whites on Saturday, or prepare for those winter walks with our new range of scarves and hats.

Our new-look gifting section streamlines your Christmas shopping experience, with tailored sections for all ages – who are we to say what age is appropriate for a Selhurst Park Stadium toy construction kit?

Christmas is all about those personal touches, so don’t forget to take advantage of our personalised merchandise options across notepads, baby bodysuits and hip flasks.

Plus, you can receive a free advent calendar with all orders over £50, so what are you waiting for? Wrap up your Christmas shopping early and browse the online shop now!