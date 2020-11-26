Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Palace kit lowest price yet at 30% off

2 Hours ago

This season’s bold trio of Crystal Palace kits have captured imagination across the league, with the Eagles’ eye catching players suited to the club’s smart designs.

The 20/21 strips have been well received by Palace supporters and beyond, and fans can now get their hands on them for less!

Across the club’s Black Friday sale, all 20/21 kit and selected training wear will be available for 30% off – the only kit discount offered this year!

That means, until Monday, 30th November, you can buy an adult shirt for just £35.

McCarthy McArthur track jackets 20-21.jpg

There is nothing more certain than a crisp kit to put a smile on your loved ones’ faces over Christmas and before, and this season’s shirt makes for the perfect present well beyond the current campaign.

But it’s not just kit that’s on sale, with selected PUMA training wear also up to 30% off, too!

From the players’ stylish training and warm-up clothing to sharp walkout jackets, whatever you’ve seen and liked this season can be bought for less.

So don’t miss out and get your hands on Palace kit and training wear for a limited time at 30% off here!

BF kit banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Eze range back in stock at 20% off

12 Hours ago

Fresh off the back of a superb 90 minutes against Leeds United, a game in which Eberechi Eze registered his first goal and assist for the south Londoners, EZE25 t-shirts landed in Crystal Palace's...

Read full article

Club News

Value for money: How Coppell and Noades built Palace’s most successful squad

25 November 2020

Today, few teams at the top of English football would ever scour the ‘bargain basement’ in search of their most successful ever squad.

Read full article

Club News

Check out the best Palace Club Shop fashion at 20% off

24 November 2020

Gone are football’s days of moustachioed, perm-sporting blokes in hot pants.

Read full article

Club News

Black Friday: Find out what discounts you can enjoy and for how long

23 November 2020

Black Friday 2020: it’s the biggest Friday in Palace history since Burnley at home in 1979. Or maybe the first play-off semi against Brighton.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Morgan and Zaha earn nationwide recognition in Football Black List awards

8 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's Chloe Morgan and Wilfried Zaha have been named on the 2020 Football Black List, the biggest and most respected celebration of African and Caribbean achievement in the British game.

Read full article

Club News

Palace Kitchen to feed thousands in need this winter

9 Hours ago

From December, Crystal Palace Football Club and Palace for Life Foundation are reopening The Palace Kitchen – the pioneering project that provides healthy and nutritious food to thousands of local...

Read full article

Club News

Win a signed match shirt and support the Palace Kitchen

9 Hours ago

Every shirt worn by Crystal Palace players in their Premier League tie against Newcastle United will be up for auction as soon as the game kicks-off, with proceeds going towards the Palace Kitchen...

Read full article

Club News

Eze range back in stock at 20% off

12 Hours ago

Fresh off the back of a superb 90 minutes against Leeds United, a game in which Eberechi Eze registered his first goal and assist for the south Londoners, EZE25 t-shirts landed in Crystal Palace's...

Read full article

View more