Five Palace Academy talents receive international call-ups

6 Hours ago

Crystal Palace proudly have five Academy players on international duty in the coming days, with prospects from both the Under-23s and Under-18s earning nods for their respective countries.

With Sion Spence already named in Wales' U21s, fellow Under-23 Oliver Webber has been listed in Northern Ireland's Under-21s.

Webber isn't the only Palace goalkeeper to enjoy this recognition, however, with both Joe Whitworth and Owen Goodman called-up for England Under-17s and 18s respectively. The two lads have both competed regularly for the Young Lions in goal.

Finally, Under-18 defender Cardo Siddik has been named in Iraq's Under-19s for their upcoming friendlies.

Everyone at the club wishes each of the boys the best of luck!

Watch Cardo and Owen in action below!

