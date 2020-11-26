Skip to site footer
Morgan and Zaha earn nationwide recognition in Football Black List awards

Crystal Palace's Chloe Morgan and Wilfried Zaha have been named on the 2020 Football Black List, the biggest and most respected celebration of African and Caribbean achievement in the British game.

Women

Chloe Morgan talks Crystal Palace, her career, LGBT and BAME representation and Spurs

23 July 2020

Morgan - who campaigns tirelessly alongside full-time work as a solicitor and her sporting commitments - and Zaha were selected in the Cyrille Regis Players category on the list.

Role models from media, community, coaching and management, administration, commercial, practioner and LGBT+ categories are also recognised.

The initiative strives to 'shine a light on those who are inspiring the next generation to consider other roles in the sport'.

Morgan, Football Black List say, was chosen by a panel of experts from the black community due to "raising awareness of both Black representation and LGBT+ inclusion in the women’s game," while Zaha earns a place "for his efforts to support nurses during the coronavirus pandemic."

Supported by The FA, Premier League, Professional Footballers Association, English Football League and Kick It Out, the initiative also provides an opportunity to reflect on how diverse the football industry is, discuss the under-representation of people from African and Caribbean backgrounds – and, most importantly, how to address this issue.

It also pays tribute to individuals making a difference within the community and at the grassroots level of the game.

Having been informed of her inclusion, Morgan said: "I feel very honoured and privileged to feature on the Football Black List, especially when there are so many amazing role models within the black football community who achieved incredible things this year.

"A massive thanks to the Football Black List for celebrating and highlighting these achievements."

Marcus Rashford, Tyrone Mings, Les Ferdinand and Eni Aluko were also recognised. Previous names on the list - which now enters its 12th year - include Yaya Toure, Rio Ferdinand and Hope Powell CBE.

Congratulations, Chloe and Wilf!

