Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Programme

Ambrose reveals his extensive football memorabilia collection

3 Hours ago

Football memorabilia unites fans and players alike. Fans want to get as close as possible to their heroes, whilst footballers are no different when they break through into senior football and they seek out the idols - sometimes even at half-time, as Darren Ambrose reveals below - that made them want to become professional in the first place.

And that is why this season’s signed Gold and Junior Gold Membership signed shirt competitions have proved hugely popular already. Most recently, Jaïro Riedewald’s match-worn shirt from the Brighton & Hove Albion game was up for grabs, plus Members had the chance of winning signing-day shirts from Michy Batshuayi, Eberechi Eze and Jack Butland.

Membership 20-21 banner.jpg

The excitement around these competitions from the Members prompted Ambrose to reveal the shirts he collected across his career. You can read about the match-worn shirts the former Palace midfielder holds dear to his heart, and the players he pestered as a youngster to build quite the collection, in the below snippet from his Leeds United matchday programme column.

I’ve seen that the club have been running lots of match-worn shirt competitions this season. And it actually prompted me to get a few of the shirts I have collected from my playing days out of storage – Instagram post incoming!

I tried to collect a lot of No.8s as it was my now-wife’s favourite number – it was mine, too, but now that is seven for obvious reasons.

I ended up getting players like Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney – he was No.8 when he scored that ridiculous volley against Newcastle United (I also scored that day but for some reason that isn’t as widely remembered!).

Getting Freddie Ljungberg’s shirt sticks in the memory because it showed what a classy bloke he was. I asked for his No.8 shirt when we were walking off at half-time, and he agreed. However, he got injured in the second-half and went off.

First Team

Vote for Crystal Palace W88 Man of the Match for October

5 Hours ago

After the game, I’d got changed and was leaving the dressing room when the kit man stopped me and said Freddie left me his shirt. I had a lot of respect for him for doing that.

I played against France Under-21s and grabbed Mathieu Flamini’s shirt. I’ve got Jay-Jay Okocha’s and Ivan Campo’s from their Bolton days, too.

But the shirt that means the most to me is the one from my Newcastle United debut, which I have framed in my house. I got the team to sign it, but the reason it is special is because it has Sir Bobby Robson’s signature on it – he always signed shirts right at the top, and everyone knew that was his place, so no one ever took it.

As you get older, that desire to grab the big-name shirts wanes and you then have it the other way. I seemed to get a lot of players wanting my shirt during my Championship days at Palace and that meant a lot to me, as I remember being that player.

It’s not too late to pre-order the Leeds programme for delivery through your door. Click here to read Ambrose’s column in full plus plenty more.

Programme-Web-Banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

Programme

Ambrose explains reason behind Brighton celebration

17 October 2020

No one is better placed to discuss what a game against Brighton & Hove Albion means than Darren Ambrose.

Read full article

Programme

Ambrose reveals amusing story about playing tennis against Speroni

25 September 2020

Club legend Darren Ambrose has gone from the squad list on the back page to guest columnist. The Eagles icon's debut column in the Southampton programme proved extremely popular with several...

Read full article

Programme

Ambrose reveals amusing Warnock pre-season story

8 September 2020

The club is delighted to have Darren Ambrose on board as a guest columnist this season, and you can read an amusing snippet from his debut column below.

Read full article

Club News

Recreate Ambrose's Man United classic to win a signed Palace shirt!

11 July 2020

Calling all young Eagles! Want to win a signed Palace shirt and show off your football skills?

Read full article

Programme

Programme

Pre-order your matchday programme Poppy Appeal special by tomorrow

7 Hours ago

In the club's next matchday programme, Nathan Ferguson gives us the inside track on Leeds United, with the defender having faced Marcelo Bielsa's side in the Championship last season.

Read full article

Programme

Musician Butch Dante reveals how he works Palace into BBC radio punk music

20 October 2020

Every edition, the official Palace programme speaks with prominent south Londoners on their experiences of life in the capital or as Palace fans. Before the Brighton & Hove Albion clash, musician...

Read full article

Programme

You can still read the Brighton matchday programme

17 October 2020

The first derby day of the season is now over, with Palace just injury time minutes away from keeping the three points in south London.

Read full article

Programme

Ambrose explains reason behind Brighton celebration

17 October 2020

No one is better placed to discuss what a game against Brighton & Hove Albion means than Darren Ambrose.

Read full article

View more