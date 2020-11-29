When is the FA Cup draw and what ball number are Palace?

Fixtures for the Emirates FA Cup third round proper will be decided tomorrow (Monday, 30th November) with all details for the draw below.

When will the draw take place?

The draw will take place on Monday, 30th November around 19:10 GMT.

It follows the second round clash between Canvey Island and Boreham Wood.

How can I find out who Palace will face?

Watch live

The draw will be shown live on BT Sport following the Canvey Island v Boreham Wood game.

It will also be shown live for free on the official FA Cup Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Follow on club channels

Palace's third round opponent will be revealed moments after drawn on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and across our social media channels.

What ball number are Palace?

Palace will be ball number 14. Rivals Brighton & Hove Albion and Millwall will be eight and 26 respectively.

When is the third round?

The third round proper sees teams from the Premier League and Championship enter the competition and will take place between 9-10th January.

Fixture details for Palace's opening clash will be released on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and across our social media channels.

