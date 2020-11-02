Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Palace trio earn international call-ups

7 Hours ago

Crystal Palace trio Jordan Ayew, Jeffrey Schlupp and Luka Milivojević have been named in their respective country's squads for upcoming international matches.

The three Eagles are set to compete with Ghana and Serbia respectively during the international break which runs between November 11th and 18th.

Schlupp has not tasted international duty since March 2019, when he was called-up for the first time in a year-and-a-half.

Commenting on Schlupp's inclusion, Ghana manager Charles Akonnor told ghanafa.org: "He had the chance to come, he has also been away for some time.

First Team

Jeffrey Schlupp explains Crystal Palace's tactics, squad depth and Roy Hodgson's selection headache

30 October 2020

"But unfortunately, when we were about to go to Turkey, he got injured and I think I still want to keep that team. Now that he’s fit and doing well, he has a chance of coming to help us."

Jordan Ayew has also been named in the Black Stars' squad (above) for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Milivojević retains his place in the Serbia national team after playing matches against Norway and Hungary in October. He will be in contention to play in their Nations League clashes v Hungary and Russia and in the Euro 2020 qualifier against Scotland.

Full fixtures for both Eagles can be found below, and further call-ups will be announced on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and across our social media channels. Kick-off times are in GMT.

Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp - Ghana

  • Ghana v Sudan - 12th November, 16:00
  • Sudan v Ghana - 17th November, 13:00

Luka Milivojević - Serbia

  • Serbia v Scotland - 12th November, 19:45
  • Hungary v Serbia - 15th November, 19:45
  • Serbia v Russia - 18th November, 19:45

READ NEXT: Schlupp: "I don’t really know what else you want Luka to do in that situation"

Memberships International banner 20-21.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

Programme

Ambrose reveals his extensive football memorabilia collection

3 Hours ago

Football memorabilia unites fans and players alike. Fans want to get as close as possible to their heroes, whilst footballers are no different when they break through into senior football and they...

Read full article

First Team

Pick your W88 Player of the Month for October

5 Hours ago

After an eventful run of four mixed results, it's time to pick your W88 Player of the Month for October.

Read full article

Programme

Pre-order your matchday programme Poppy Appeal special by tomorrow

7 Hours ago

In the club's next matchday programme, Nathan Ferguson gives us the inside track on Leeds United, with the defender having faced Marcelo Bielsa's side in the Championship last season.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Palace U18s edge Reading for third straight victory

31 October 2020

Crystal Palace Under-18s secured their third straight victory and second clean sheet in soaking conditions against Reading on Saturday afternoon, with the talented side moving level on points with the...

Read full article

First Team News

First Team

Pick your W88 Player of the Month for October

5 Hours ago

After an eventful run of four mixed results, it's time to pick your W88 Player of the Month for October.

Read full article

First Team

Watch footage from Palace's VAR-heavy result against Wolves

31 October 2020

There are plenty of talking points still rumbling on from Palace's defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, with VAR taking centre stage for most of the game's key moments.

Read full article

First Team

Schlupp: "I don’t really know what else you want Luka to do in that situation"

30 October 2020

Jeffrey Schlupp spoke to Palace TV's Chris Grierson minutes after the full-time whistle at Molineux, and the midfielder offered an explanation as to why Wolverhampton Wanderers were difficult...

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson: "I've spoken to the referee"

30 October 2020

Palace's defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers had several high-profile VAR moments, with many falling the way in which the south Londoners did not want.

Read full article

View more