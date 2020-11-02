Palace trio earn international call-ups

Crystal Palace trio Jordan Ayew, Jeffrey Schlupp and Luka Milivojević have been named in their respective country's squads for upcoming international matches.

The three Eagles are set to compete with Ghana and Serbia respectively during the international break which runs between November 11th and 18th.

Schlupp has not tasted international duty since March 2019, when he was called-up for the first time in a year-and-a-half.

Commenting on Schlupp's inclusion, Ghana manager Charles Akonnor told ghanafa.org: "He had the chance to come, he has also been away for some time.

"But unfortunately, when we were about to go to Turkey, he got injured and I think I still want to keep that team. Now that he’s fit and doing well, he has a chance of coming to help us."

Jordan Ayew has also been named in the Black Stars' squad (above) for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Milivojević retains his place in the Serbia national team after playing matches against Norway and Hungary in October. He will be in contention to play in their Nations League clashes v Hungary and Russia and in the Euro 2020 qualifier against Scotland.

Full fixtures for both Eagles can be found below, and further call-ups will be announced on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and across our social media channels. Kick-off times are in GMT.

Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp - Ghana

Ghana v Sudan - 12th November, 16:00

Sudan v Ghana - 17th November, 13:00

Luka Milivojević - Serbia

Serbia v Scotland - 12th November, 19:45

Hungary v Serbia - 15th November, 19:45

Serbia v Russia - 18th November, 19:45

