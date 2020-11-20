Skip to site footer
Black Friday: Find out what discounts you can enjoy and for how long

9 Hours ago

Black Friday 2020: it’s the biggest Friday in Palace history since Burnley at home in 1979. Or maybe the first play-off semi against Brighton.

Either way, it’s a big event, with this year’s Black Friday lasting a whole 11 days!

That means you can not only get set for Christmas in advance or treat yourself to something special for less, but that you can actually enjoy doing it – take your time and come back for more great deals even if you’ve missed one first time around.

Starting today (Friday 20th November) and running through until Monday 30th, you can enjoy huge discounts from the Club Shop and more, including:

BF kit banner.jpg

Whether you choose to rock this season’s stylish shirts, grab something memorable for the Palace fan in your life or make this Christmas one to remember, this is your only chance to do so for less across the entire Club Shop! 

So don’t miss your chance, browse the Club Shop and grab everything Palace for less here!  And for inspiration or ideas, check out our list of top gifts for any budget here.

Please note that while our Selhurst, Croydon and Bromley stores are closed, the online Club Shop remains open, and you can shop online with ease at shop.cpfc.co.uk

In the build-up to Christmas, our online Club Shop will try to serve you as swiftly as possible. However, under the current restrictions, deliveries may be a little delayed. To avoid disappointment, please ensure you shop early so we can ensure a timely arrival for your order.

Christmas delivery dates

 
United Kingdom Thursday 17th December, 6pm
Rest of the world Monday 23rd November

The Selhurst Shop at the stadium will be open for click and collect only from 9am-5:30pm, Monday-Saturday. You can select click and collect as an option when ordering online.

Please note when placing a click and collect order you will receive an email receipt and a further email confirming your order is ready for collection. Please do not attempt to collect until you receive the second email.

All information relating to click and collect can be found by clicking here.

Make the most of these HUGE discounts and start shopping here!

BF generic banner.jpg


