How to order online as Palace Club Shops close

From Thursday, 5th November all Crystal Palace Club Shops will be closed until at least 2nd December as per the recent Government ruling.

The online Club Shop will remain open, and you can shop online with ease at shop.cpfc.co.uk.

In the build-up to Christmas, our online Club Shop will try to serve you as swiftly as possible. However, under the current restrictions, deliveries may be a little delayed. To avoid disappointment, please ensure you shop early so we can ensure a timely arrival for your order.

The Selhurst Shop at the stadium will be open for click and collect only from 9am-5.30pm, Monday-Saturday. You can select click and collect as an option when ordering online.

Please note when placing a click and collect order you will receive an email receipt and a further email confirming your order is ready for collection. Please do not attempt to collect until you receive the second email.

Thank you for your continued support.

