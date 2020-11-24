Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Len Prince passes away

6 Hours ago

The club is saddened to learn that former youth player, Len Prince, has passed away.

Sunderland-born Len was an apprentice at Crystal Palace, signing professional forms in July 1971 aged 18.

Len would feature in the Youth Cup and Southern Junior Floodlit Cup games in 1971/72 alongside the likes of Jim Cannon and then play for the reserves across the next two seasons.

Usually found as a full-back, Len did not break into the first-team but did feature in one of Malcolm Allison's first games as manager against Lazio in the Anglo-Italian Cup at Selhurst Park. 

After departing the club in 1974, he went on to join the likes of Dover and Wealdstone.

The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Len's loved ones.


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Check out the best Palace Club Shop fashion at 20% off

1 Hour ago

Gone are football’s days of moustachioed, perm-sporting blokes in hot pants.

Read full article

Club News

Premier League statement on the return of fans on matchdays

16 Hours ago

Following today's address from the Prime Minister, the Premier League issued the below statement - with the club's full support.

Read full article

Club News

Black Friday: Find out what discounts you can enjoy and for how long

23 November 2020

Black Friday 2020: it’s the biggest Friday in Palace history since Burnley at home in 1979. Or maybe the first play-off semi against Brighton.

Read full article

Club News

Steve Parish provides wide-ranging club update

23 November 2020

In a wide-ranging interview with Palace TV, Steve Parish provided Crystal Palace supporters with several major updates from the club.

Read full article

View more