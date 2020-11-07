Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

New Eze tees now available from the online Club Shop

3 Hours ago

Fresh off the back of a superb 90 minutes against Leeds United, a game in which Eze registered his first goal and assist for the south Londoners, EZE25 t-shirts have landed in our online Club Shop.

Roy Hodgson described his summer signing’s performance against the Whites as a faultless one. And we’d hope, should the question have been put to the manager in his post-match press conference, that Hodgson would’ve described the new EZE25 shirts as a faultless clothing range as well. 

To secure the limited-edition merch reppin' a proud south Londoner for just £18, click here. 

Eze 25 shirts banner.jpeg


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Up to 60% off all 2019/20 kits

20 May 2020

With days and weeks seemingly blending into one during COVID-19 pandemic, the only real differing factor for many is the different football shirt they’re wearing.

Read full article

Training

Palace's PUMA training wear launched for 20/21

5 August 2020

Crystal Palace have launched their eye-catching training wear ahead of the 2020/21 season, with recent signing Nathan Ferguson modelling the first items from the newly revealed PUMA designs.

Read full article

Club News

Father's Day gift ideas for your Crystal Palace-supporting dad

4 June 2020

Plan the perfect Father's Day in plenty of time despite the COVID-19 lockdown with our red and blue gifts that will have your dad feeling like he is ambling up Holmesdale Road for a matchday.

Read full article

Club News

Time running out to pre-order 20/21 Crystal Palace kit

10 August 2020

Time is running out to prepare for the 2020/21 season by pre-ordering your newly released Crystal Palace kits, with the deadline for all orders at midday this Friday (21st August).

Read full article

Club News

Club News

How to get signed, matchworn poppy shirts from recent Palace clashes

6 Hours ago

As in recent years, Crystal Palace continue to show their support for The Royal British Legion and Armed Forces community as players wear shirts bearing the poppy as a symbol of remembrance and hope -...

Read full article

Club News

Get your Palace kits ready for Football Shirt Friday

5 November 2020

The fundraising and awareness campaign for the Bobby Moore Fund, Football Shirt Friday, is back for its eighth year on November 20th.

Read full article

Club News

Hollywood's Jim Piddock explains how he became 12/13's lucky charm

4 November 2020

Jim Piddock is an actor, writer and producer who moved to the US in 1981 initially to pursue his acting career, appearing in blockbusters such as 'Independence Day' and 'Lethal Weapon 2'.

Read full article

Club News

How to order online as Palace Club Shops close

3 November 2020

From Thursday, 5th November all Crystal Palace Club Shops will be closed until at least 2nd December as per the recent Government ruling.

Read full article

View more