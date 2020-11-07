New Eze tees now available from the online Club Shop

Fresh off the back of a superb 90 minutes against Leeds United, a game in which Eze registered his first goal and assist for the south Londoners, EZE25 t-shirts have landed in our online Club Shop.

Roy Hodgson described his summer signing’s performance against the Whites as a faultless one. And we’d hope, should the question have been put to the manager in his post-match press conference, that Hodgson would’ve described the new EZE25 shirts as a faultless clothing range as well.

To secure the limited-edition merch reppin' a proud south Londoner for just £18, click here.