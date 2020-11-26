Palace Kitchen to feed thousands in need this winter

From December, Crystal Palace Football Club and Palace for Life Foundation are reopening The Palace Kitchen – the pioneering project that provides healthy and nutritious food to thousands of local people in need.

Initially, club chefs will prepare around 350 meals a day, four days a week, throughout December with a commitment to create more than 5,000 meals before Christmas.

The club will continue to work with Croydon Council to identify vulnerable individuals and families in the greatest need of support. This will include those in emergency housing, the elderly, families and homeless people.

The club has committed to covering costs in December, including purchasing fresh ingredients, staff, costs of preparing the nutritious meals, safe packaging and labelling.

The meals will then be distributed by valued project partners City Harvest and Croydon Voluntary Action, with charity City Harvest covering the costs of distribution.

Additional donations from Palace supporters to Palace for Life Foundation are welcomed via this Justgiving page. Such proceeds will help extend and expand the scheme through the winter, reaching more people in need.

Club Chairman Steve Parish said: "As we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and in the run up to Christmas, we are committed to making life a little easier for as many people as possible.

"This is a cause close to our hearts, having previously partnered with our local food bank as well as homeless charity Crisis in recent years. With more than 16,500 Palace Kitchen meals delivered during the first lockdown we are aiming to deliver meals to as many people as we can between now and the new year.

"It is a project that the whole club is getting behind – from the shareholders, to the players, staff, commercial partners – and I’m sure our supporters will also be keen to contribute, as they always do for such good causes, which will enable us to help more people in need, for longer."

Stephen Winningham, Vice Chairman, City Harvest London added: "City Harvest is proud to partner again with Crystal Palace in ensuring that individuals and families in need receive nutritious free meals this December. Crystal Palace supports its nearby communities brilliantly through creating these meals, and we’re pleased to assist by rushing the meals to local charities that serve them."

Councillor Jane Avis, Croydon Council’s cabinet member for homes and Gateway services, said: "This generous initiative put forward by Crystal Palace Football Club will give extra help to those who need it, and it’s another example of how they support the local community by working closely with the council, charities and other partners."

To support the Palace Kitchen, please click here.