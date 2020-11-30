Gary Lowe passes away

The club is saddened to learn that former youth player, Gary Lowe, has passed away aged 61.

Gary signed for Palace in 1976 aged 17 and was part of the successful youth teams from the famed 1977 and 1978 cup victories.

In 1979, Gary returned to his native Manchester with City and a year later signed for Hereford United.

A spell with Cheltenham Town followed and at the end of his playing career had a successful period in non-league management, again back in Manchester, with Curzon Ashton and Hyde United.

The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Gary's loved ones.