Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson positive on Ayew and Cahill and updates on sidelined trio

Just now

Roy Hodgson was positive about both Jordan Ayew and Gary Cahill, discussing a pair of fit players who are available for selection if required.

Cahill has not played since being kicked in the recent match with Brighton & Hove Albion, but Hodgson confirmed the centre-back is well enough to compete, saying: "He got back in and then got that serious injury when he was kicked in the latter part of the Brighton game.

First Team

Jairo Riedewald reacts to Player of the Month award - explaining changes to his game

19 Hours ago

"He made a quicker recovery than any of us thought he would be able to and was actually in training before we played Fulham. But I decided to not thrust him into that game and then I chose to keep faith in Scott Dann and Cheikhou Kouyate who’d done so well."

Turning his attention to Ayew, Hodgson confidently confirmed the frontman is "good" following his return from isolation and then praised his attacking options, adding: "We’re fortunate, we’ve got four very different types of forward if we count Wilf [Zaha] as a forward.

"They all have different qualities and they’re all capable of playing with each other... If you’re going to have four forwards vying for a place in the team it’s good they all have different qualities."

Finally, Hodgson discussed those players he is without before taking on Leeds United at Selhurst:

"We’ve got three long-term injuries which I mention every week: Connor Wickham, Wayne Hennessey and Nathan Ferguson. Unavailable players are Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell and unfortunately James Tomkins, who was training with us last week, had a slight recurrence so he’s out as well."

READ NEXT: Three more Eagles receive international nods

Kit banner generic 20-21.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Hodgson reveals depth Palace have analysed Bielsa's Leeds in

Just now

Roy Hodgson praised opposite number Marcelo Bielsa in his press conference before Crystal Palace take on Leeds United, revealing the depth in which he and his staff analyse the opposition.

Read full article

First Team

Three more Eagles receive international nods

2 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze, Michy Batshuayi and Christian Benteke have become the latest Crystal Palace players to earn a call-up to their national sides after Wilfried Zaha, James McCarthy, Jordan Ayew, Jeffrey...

Read full article

Match Reports

Women’s Report: Palace unable to fight-back against confident Bristol City

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace were only able to pull two goals back against Bristol City on Thursday night with a superb brace from substitute Bianca Baptiste in the late stages of the game, however the Robins...

Read full article

First Team

Watch Roy Hodgson's Palace v Leeds press conference LIVE

8 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-match press conference ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Leeds United today (Friday, 6th October) from 13:30 GMT - and you can watch what he has to say live.

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Hodgson reveals depth Palace have analysed Bielsa's Leeds in

Just now

Roy Hodgson praised opposite number Marcelo Bielsa in his press conference before Crystal Palace take on Leeds United, revealing the depth in which he and his staff analyse the opposition.

Read full article

First Team

Three more Eagles receive international nods

2 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze, Michy Batshuayi and Christian Benteke have become the latest Crystal Palace players to earn a call-up to their national sides after Wilfried Zaha, James McCarthy, Jordan Ayew, Jeffrey...

Read full article

First Team

Watch Roy Hodgson's Palace v Leeds press conference LIVE

8 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-match press conference ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Leeds United today (Friday, 6th October) from 13:30 GMT - and you can watch what he has to say live.

Read full article

First Team

Riedewald pinpoints changes to his game since joining Palace

19 Hours ago

W88 Player of the Month trophy in hand, smile pinned across his face, Jairo Riedewald spoke with Palace TV this week to reflect on a solid personal start to the season.

Read full article

View more