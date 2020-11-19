Skip to site footer
Hodgson with positive news on Ward, Mitchell and Tomkins

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson had positive news to deliver on Crystal Palace's squad fitness, confirming the return to training of four defenders and not expressing any major concerns on his returning internationals.

First Team

Eberechi Eze reveals Roy Hodgson's influence at Crystal Palace

13 November 2020

He explained that Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell and James Tomkins are "all fit," and then continued by saying: "One or two trained on Tuesday and the last of those came back today. Martin Kelly also joined in, at least in the first part of the session, which is good after the injury he suffered 10 days or so ago.

"Really I'm waiting to see the players who've been playing in Belgium [Christian Benteke and Michy Batshuayi] and Holland [Patrick van Aanholt], how they come back but there are no injuries reported. I’m hoping they’ll get their tests today [Thursday] and we'll see them in training on Saturday."

On Eberechi Eze, who was withdrawn from England Under-21 duty as a precaution, the manager reaffirmed that the midfielder is being assessed, but said he was not concerned he would be out for "any [long] length of time."

Finally, the manager briefly discussed Luka Milivojevic, who was forced to miss international action after receiving a positive test for COVID-19.

"As far as Luka’s concerned, we’ve had no chance to see him because he’s isolating in Serbia. But we’re hoping the test he’s going to have this weekend will prove negative and I'm hoping he'll be back and working again with us next week."

