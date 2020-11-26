Skip to site footer
Hodgson: No team news change pre-Newcastle with Zaha 'feeling okay' and Milivojevic back

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson had positive news for Crystal Palace fans ahead of their clash with Newcastle United, confirming that most of his squad is fit and available for selection.

The Palace manager confirmed "we don't have any new injury news," meaning the Eagles are only missing a few long-term absentees and those players currently self-isolating.

Crystal Palace's Chloe Morgan and Wilf Zaha earn Football Black List recognition

4 Hours ago

In confirming this, Hodgson said Zaha "won't be in contention." He elaborated, saying: "He’s still got to serve out the period of isolation. That will take him I think to Saturday when he’ll be tested again and we're hoping that will come back negative. He’s been feeling okay, which is often the case when people test positive."

Hodgson then continued to discuss the No.11 when asked how much of a difference his absence makes.

He said: "He’s a very important player. It’s always the case whenever you have a player who's hit the headlines for his club in the way Wilf has done for us and lots of other players you could name for other clubs in the same category, it’s normal when the team plays without that player and don't get a result, everything focuses around the man who’s missing.

"Of course you miss those players but you miss them playing their best football and you can't guarantee they’d be playing their best football... We tend to endow the player who’s not playing with incredible quality. But we did miss him of course and always will miss him when he’s not playing because he’s such a good player."

Later, Hodgson provided another positive update regarding captain Luka Milivojevic: "He did the period of isolation so when he tested negative he was given the go-ahead to train.

"I’m certainly expecting him to be fit the next time we play but not tomorrow [Friday] night."

