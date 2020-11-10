Secure your Christmas gifts before the deadline

With Christmas a little bit different this year, end 2020 on a high by making sure you don’t miss the final delivery cutoff dates and ensure your Palace presents are ready to put under the tree for Christmas morning.

If you are an International Eagle then your deadline is fast approaching so be quick and order before Monday 23rd November. If you’re shopping in the United Kingdom, then you still have a little more time with your final delivery cutoff at 6pm on Thursday 17th December. However, we’d advise wrapping up your shopping early to give us plenty of time to get your gifts to you.

Area Date United Kingdom Thursday 17th December, 6pm Rest of the world Monday 23rd November

If you do miss the above cutoff or know you will be passing Selhurst Park, then our click and collect service is up and running, and still functioning during this second lockdown.

The Club Shop at the home of the Eagles will be open for click and collect only from 9am-5.30pm, Monday-Saturday - you can select click and collect as an option when ordering online.

Please note that the click and collect service cutoff date is Sunday 20th December, 12pm.

Avoid disappointment all together by ordering early, as these unprecedented times can provide unforeseen issues.