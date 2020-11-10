Skip to site footer
Secure your Christmas gifts before the deadline

6 Hours ago

With Christmas a little bit different this year, end 2020 on a high by making sure you don’t miss the final delivery cutoff dates and ensure your Palace presents are ready to put under the tree for Christmas morning.

Club News

How to order from Crystal Palace's online Club Shop as stores close

3 November 2020

If you are an International Eagle then your deadline is fast approaching so be quick and order before Monday 23rd November. If you’re shopping in the United Kingdom, then you still have a little more time with your final delivery cutoff at 6pm on Thursday 17th December. However, we’d advise wrapping up your shopping early to give us plenty of time to get your gifts to you.

Area Date
United Kingdom Thursday 17th December, 6pm
Rest of the world Monday 23rd November

If you do miss the above cutoff or know you will be passing Selhurst Park, then our click and collect service is up and running, and still functioning during this second lockdown.

The Club Shop at the home of the Eagles will be open for click and collect only from 9am-5.30pm, Monday-Saturday - you can select click and collect as an option when ordering online.

Please note that the click and collect service cutoff date is Sunday 20th December, 12pm.

Avoid disappointment all together by ordering early, as these unprecedented times can provide unforeseen issues.

Retail Christmas gifts 20-21.png


Related articles

Club News

Top Crystal Palace gifts for any budget

8 November 2020

It’s getting to that time of year, as Palace kits fill wishlists and the more organised among us begin stocking up for the family.

Read full article

Club News

New Eze tees now available from the online Club Shop

7 November 2020

Fresh off the back of a superb 90 minutes against Leeds United, a game in which Eze registered his first goal and assist for the south Londoners, EZE25 t-shirts have landed in our online Club Shop.

Read full article

Club News

Get your Palace kits ready for Football Shirt Friday

5 November 2020

The fundraising and awareness campaign for the Bobby Moore Fund, Football Shirt Friday, is back for its eighth year on November 20th.

Read full article

Club News

How to order online as Palace Club Shops close

3 November 2020

From Thursday, 5th November all Crystal Palace Club Shops will be closed until at least 2nd December as per the recent Government ruling.

Read full article

