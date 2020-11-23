Skip to site footer
Team News v Burnley: Batshuayi in for self-isolating Zaha

8 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has selected Michy Batshuayi for tonight's clash at Burnley, replacing Wilfried Zaha who is omitted from the travelling squad as he is self-isolating.

It is the only change to the starting XI for Palace from the 4-1 victory over Leeds United prior to the international break, but the bench sees weclome returns for Joel Ward and Tyrick Mitchell, with James McCarthy missing out.

On Zaha, Hodgson said prior to kick-off: "He has tested positive unfortunately for coronavirus so is self-isolating, and is awaiting the results of the next test.  He is not feeling particularly ill, but unfortunately the test proved [positive], and he is following the procedures."

Meanwhile, Burnley boss Sean Dyche makes two changes from their most recent outing - a 0-0 with Brighton & Hove Albion, as Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Jay Rodriguez get the nod over Ashley Barnes and Robbie Brady.

Burnley: Pope (GK), Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee (captain), Taylor, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Wood, Westwood, Rodriguez.

Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Barnes, Brady, Pieters, Bardsley, Vydra, Long.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Kouyate, Dann (captain), Van Aanholt, Townsend, McArthur, Riedewald, Eze, Ayew, Batshuayi.

Subs: Butland (GK), Ward, Sakho, Cahill, Mitchell, Schlupp, Benteke.

